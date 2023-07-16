Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Hot 11 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

Infinix, the popular smartphone brand, has launched its latest device, the Infinix Hot 11, in the Pakistani market. The Infinix Hot 11 offers a range of impressive features at an affordable price, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious smartphone users.

The Infinix Hot 11 features a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, which offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, games, and browsing.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. With 4 GB of RAM, users can expect seamless navigation, fast app launches, and smooth multitasking without any lags or slowdowns.

In terms of photography, the Infinix Hot 11 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is 13 megapixels, and on the front, there is an 8 megapixel selfie camera, enabling users to take stunning self-portraits and engage in video calls.

Storage-wise, the device offers 64 GB of storage capacity, providing ample space to store photos, videos, and apps. If more storage is required, the device supports expandable storage via a microSD card.

Furthermore, the Infinix Hot 11 is equipped with a 5200 mAh, non-removable battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm Weight 201 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh

