Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix, the popular smartphone brand, has launched its latest device, the Infinix Hot 11, in the Pakistani market. The Infinix Hot 11 offers a range of impressive features at an affordable price, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious smartphone users.
The Infinix Hot 11 features a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, which offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, games, and browsing.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. With 4 GB of RAM, users can expect seamless navigation, fast app launches, and smooth multitasking without any lags or slowdowns.
In terms of photography, the Infinix Hot 11 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is 13 megapixels, and on the front, there is an 8 megapixel selfie camera, enabling users to take stunning self-portraits and engage in video calls.
Storage-wise, the device offers 64 GB of storage capacity, providing ample space to store photos, videos, and apps. If more storage is required, the device supports expandable storage via a microSD card.
Furthermore, the Infinix Hot 11 is equipped with a 5200 mAh, non-removable battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
