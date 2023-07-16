Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan July 2023
  • The Infinix Hot 11 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
Infinix, the popular smartphone brand, has launched its latest device, the Infinix Hot 11, in the Pakistani market. The Infinix Hot 11 offers a range of impressive features at an affordable price, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious smartphone users.

The Infinix Hot 11 features a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, which offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, games, and browsing.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. With 4 GB of RAM, users can expect seamless navigation, fast app launches, and smooth multitasking without any lags or slowdowns.

In terms of photography, the Infinix Hot 11 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is 13 megapixels, and on the front, there is an 8 megapixel selfie camera, enabling users to take stunning self-portraits and engage in video calls.

Storage-wise, the device offers 64 GB of storage capacity, providing ample space to store photos, videos, and apps. If more storage is required, the device supports expandable storage via a microSD card.

Furthermore, the Infinix Hot 11 is equipped with a 5200 mAh, non-removable battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight201 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

