Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is currently available for purchase and has impressive features.
The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512 GB.
The smartphone colours are Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green.
The Infinix Hot 12 features a dual camera on the rear. The phone’s battery capacity is 6000 mAh.
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
