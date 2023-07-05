Advertisement
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs
The Infinix Hot 12 Play is currently available for purchase and has impressive features.

The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512 GB.

The smartphone colours are Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green.

The Infinix Hot 12 features a dual camera on the rear. The phone’s battery capacity is 6000 mAh.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

