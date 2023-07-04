Infinix Hot 12 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

  • 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
  • Triple camera setup on the rear (13 MP primary camera).
  • Available in Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green colors.
The Infinix Hot 12 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 12 has a 6.85-inch, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The device runs on Android 12, XOS 10.6 operating system which gives a great user experience. The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of user data and files.

The Infinix Hot 12 has a tripple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, where as the front facing of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night mode feature included.

The phone is available in four great colors: Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForce Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
FREQUENCY2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

Disclaimer: ‘We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.’

