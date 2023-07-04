Infinix Hot 12 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Triple camera setup on the rear (13 MP primary camera).

Available in Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green colors.

The Infinix Hot 12 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 12 has a 6.85-inch, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The device runs on Android 12, XOS 10.6 operating system which gives a great user experience. The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of user data and files.

The Infinix Hot 12 has a tripple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, where as the front facing of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night mode feature included.

The phone is available in four great colors: Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

Disclaimer: ‘We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.’