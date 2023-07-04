Infinix Hot 12 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

- 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
- Triple camera setup on the rear (13 MP primary camera).
- Available in Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green colors.
The Infinix Hot 12 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The Infinix Hot 12 has a 6.85-inch, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The device runs on Android 12, XOS 10.6 operating system which gives a great user experience. The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of user data and files.
The Infinix Hot 12 has a tripple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, where as the front facing of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night mode feature included.
The phone is available in four great colors: Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan
The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
Infinix Hot 12 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
