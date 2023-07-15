Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30 5G Reveals with 6,000 mAh battery

Infinix Hot 30 5G Reveals with 6,000 mAh battery

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30 5G Reveals with 6,000 mAh battery

Infinix Hot 30 5G Reveals with 6,000 mAh battery

Advertisement
  • Infinix launches Hot 30 5G in India, global release to follow.
  • The Infinix Hot 30 5G has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz display.
  • For selfies, it has an 8MP front camera housed within the punch-hole cutout.
Advertisement

Infinix has launched the Hot 30 5G in India, and its availability in other markets is expected in the near future.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G features a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a noticeable punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, although the bezels surrounding the display are not very prominent.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 SoC. It offers two options for RAM: 4 GB or 8 GB. The device comes with a single storage variant of 128 GB, but you can expand the storage further using a microSD card.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G runs on Infinix’s XOS 13 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G features a 50MP main rear camera along with a depth sensor, although the resolution of the depth sensor is unspecified. For selfies, it has an 8MP front camera housed within the punch-hole cutout. The main rear camera supports video recording in 2K resolution, while the front camera can record videos in 1080p.

Also Read

OnePlus is set to launch its first foldable device on August 29
OnePlus is set to launch its first foldable device on August 29

OnePlus Open, a new launch event, is confirmed for August 29, according...

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 30 5G is notable for its massive 6,000 mAh battery, which is expected to provide extended usage for up to two days on average. It also supports 18-watt wired charging, ensuring faster and more convenient charging times.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G starts at $152 in India and comes in two color options: Aurora Blue and Knight Black.

Infinix Hot 30 5G Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
    • Advertisement
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 13, XOS 13
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.78″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 580 nits peak brightness
      • Advertisement
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB, 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
      • Advertisement
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF
      Advertisement
      0.08 MP, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
  • Colors: Knight Black, Aurora Blue
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
    • Advertisement
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
  • Price: $152
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story