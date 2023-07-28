Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix is set to launch the GT 10 series of smartphones, which...
The Infinix Hot 30 Play smartphone is available on the market at a reasonable price and has impressive features.
It comes with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Hot 30 Play is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and an octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.
The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play features a dual camera setup on the rear.
The phone is run by the XOS 12.6 operating system, which is based on Android 13.
The gadget’s battery capacity is 6000 mAh, with fast charging support at 18 W.
Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Phantom White, Blade Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.