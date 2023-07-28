Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Hot 30 Play smartphone is available on the market at a reasonable price and has impressive features.

It comes with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Hot 30 Play is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and an octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play features a dual camera setup on the rear.

The phone is run by the XOS 12.6 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 6000 mAh, with fast charging support at 18 W.

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 12.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Purple, Phantom White, Blade Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

