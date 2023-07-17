Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Infinix Hot 30 series will be available soon on the market with impressive features.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.

The Infinix Hot 30 has a dual-camera setup on the rear. The gadget has an XOS 12.6 operating system based on Android 12.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space. The phone is equipped with a separate slot for memory cards, enabling users to expand the storage capacity up to 512GB.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Hot 30 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support of 33 W.

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 57,499/-

Infinix Hot 30 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12.6
Dimensions168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

