Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Hot 30 series will be available soon on the market with impressive features.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.

The Infinix Hot 30 has a dual-camera setup on the rear. The gadget has an XOS 12.6 operating system based on Android 12.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space. The phone is equipped with a separate slot for memory cards, enabling users to expand the storage capacity up to 512GB.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Hot 30 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support of 33 W.

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 57,499/-

Infinix Hot 30 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12.6 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

