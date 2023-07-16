Infinix Hot 30i Price in Pakistan & Special Features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan and features
Realme C33 is powered by an Octa-Core 1.8 GHz processor. The smartphone...
The Infinix Hot 30i is a budget-friendly smartphone which is easily available on the market for a fair price.
It has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display, providing a large and immersive viewing experience for multimedia content and browsing.
The Infinix Hot 30i is powered by a octa-core Unisoc T606 (12 nm) chipset, which ensures smooth performance for day-to-day tasks and multitasking.
It also comes with 4GB of RAM, which helps in smoother app switching and overall system performance. In terms of storage, the device offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing apps, photos, videos, and other files. If needed, the storage can be expanded further using a microSD card.
The Infinix Hot 30i features a dual-camera setup on the rear.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Infinix Hot 30i price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Glacier Blue, Diamond White, Marigold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF + 2ndry unspecified camera, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Light Sensor, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W wired
Disclaimer: ‘We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.’
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.