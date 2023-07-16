Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30i Price in Pakistan & Special Features

Infinix Hot 30i Price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • Infinix Hot 30i: Budget-friendly smartphone with fair price.
  • It has 6.56-inch IPS LCD display for immersive viewing.
  • The phone is powered by octa-core Unisoc T606 (12 nm) chipset for smooth performance.
The Infinix Hot 30i is a budget-friendly smartphone which is easily available on the market for a fair price.

It has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display, providing a large and immersive viewing experience for multimedia content and browsing.

The Infinix Hot 30i is powered by a octa-core Unisoc T606 (12 nm) chipset, which ensures smooth performance for day-to-day tasks and multitasking.

It also comes with 4GB of RAM, which helps in smoother app switching and overall system performance. In terms of storage, the device offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing apps, photos, videos, and other files. If needed, the storage can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The Infinix Hot 30i features a dual-camera setup on the rear.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 30i price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30i price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Infinix Hot 30i detailed specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Glacier Blue, Diamond White, Marigold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF + 2ndry unspecified camera, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, FingerPrint, Light Sensor, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W wired
Disclaimer: ‘We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.’

