Infinix Hot 30i Price in Pakistan & Special Features

Infinix Hot 30i: Budget-friendly smartphone with fair price.

It has 6.56-inch IPS LCD display for immersive viewing.

The phone is powered by octa-core Unisoc T606 (12 nm) chipset for smooth performance.

The Infinix Hot 30i is a budget-friendly smartphone which is easily available on the market for a fair price.

It has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display, providing a large and immersive viewing experience for multimedia content and browsing.

The Infinix Hot 30i is powered by a octa-core Unisoc T606 (12 nm) chipset, which ensures smooth performance for day-to-day tasks and multitasking.

It also comes with 4GB of RAM, which helps in smoother app switching and overall system performance. In terms of storage, the device offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing apps, photos, videos, and other files. If needed, the storage can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The Infinix Hot 30i features a dual-camera setup on the rear.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 30i price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30i price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Infinix Hot 30i detailed specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Glacier Blue, Diamond White, Marigold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc T606 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF + 2ndry unspecified camera, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Light Sensor, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W wired

Disclaimer: ‘We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.’

