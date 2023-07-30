Advertisement
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Infinix Note 11 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
Infinix, a renowned smartphone brand, has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Infinix Note 11, in the dynamic Pakistani market. This impressive smartphone is set to redefine the smartphone experience with its powerful specifications and innovative features. In this article,

The Infinix Note 11 boasts a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a captivating visual experience with its FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Whether you’re streaming videos or browsing the web, the display ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colors.

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor, providing seamless performance for all your tasks. The device runs on the latest Android 11 or XOS 10 operating system.

With 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, the phone provides ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files, so you never have to worry about running out of space.

The Infinix Note 11 features a versatile triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. It allows you to capture stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions and scenarios. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels, promising sharp and detailed self-portraits to share with friends and family.

To keep you connected and entertained throughout the day, the Note 11 is equipped with a long-lasting, non-removable 5000 mAh battery. This ensures uninterrupted usage, allowing you to explore all the phone’s features without constantly seeking charging points.

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCelestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features650 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

