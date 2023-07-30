Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023
Infinix, a renowned smartphone brand, has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Infinix Note 11, in the dynamic Pakistani market. This impressive smartphone is set to redefine the smartphone experience with its powerful specifications and innovative features. In this article,
The Infinix Note 11 boasts a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a captivating visual experience with its FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Whether you’re streaming videos or browsing the web, the display ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colors.
The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor, providing seamless performance for all your tasks. The device runs on the latest Android 11 or XOS 10 operating system.
With 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, the phone provides ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files, so you never have to worry about running out of space.
The Infinix Note 11 features a versatile triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. It allows you to capture stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions and scenarios. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels, promising sharp and detailed self-portraits to share with friends and family.
To keep you connected and entertained throughout the day, the Note 11 is equipped with a long-lasting, non-removable 5000 mAh battery. This ensures uninterrupted usage, allowing you to explore all the phone’s features without constantly seeking charging points.
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|650 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
