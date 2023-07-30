Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Note 11 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.

Infinix, a renowned smartphone brand, has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Infinix Note 11, in the dynamic Pakistani market. This impressive smartphone is set to redefine the smartphone experience with its powerful specifications and innovative features. In this article,

The Infinix Note 11 boasts a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a captivating visual experience with its FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Whether you’re streaming videos or browsing the web, the display ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colors.

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor, providing seamless performance for all your tasks. The device runs on the latest Android 11 or XOS 10 operating system.

With 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, the phone provides ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files, so you never have to worry about running out of space.

The Infinix Note 11 features a versatile triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. It allows you to capture stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions and scenarios. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 megapixels, promising sharp and detailed self-portraits to share with friends and family.

To keep you connected and entertained throughout the day, the Note 11 is equipped with a long-lasting, non-removable 5000 mAh battery. This ensures uninterrupted usage, allowing you to explore all the phone’s features without constantly seeking charging points.

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G57 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 650 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."