Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai July 2023

Dubai, UAE Infinix, the popular smartphone brand known for its budget-friendly devices, has officially launched its latest offering, the Infinix Note 12, in Dubai. The Infinix Note series has gained popularity for delivering impressive features at affordable price points, and the Note 12 is no exception.

The smartphone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display provides users with an immersive visual experience. With a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 1600 pixels. The screen ensures crisp visuals and vibrant colors, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with the 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, it ensures seamless app navigation and smooth execution of tasks.

The gadget runs on Android 11, XOS 10.6, and Infinix’s custom skin on top, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a variety of features and customization options.

The Infinix Note 12 features a 50-megapixel primary camera, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos. The front-facing camera of the phone is 16 MP, which takes great selfies.

The phone comes in three great colors: Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai

Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai is arount AED 560

Infinix Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

