Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai July 2023

Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai July 2023

Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Dubai, UAE Infinix, the popular smartphone brand known for its budget-friendly devices, has officially launched its latest offering, the Infinix Note 12, in Dubai. The Infinix Note series has gained popularity for delivering impressive features at affordable price points, and the Note 12 is no exception.

The smartphone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display provides users with an immersive visual experience. With a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 1600 pixels. The screen ensures crisp visuals and vibrant colors, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with the 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, it ensures seamless app navigation and smooth execution of tasks.

The gadget runs on Android 11, XOS 10.6, and Infinix’s custom skin on top, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a variety of features and customization options.

The Infinix Note 12 features a 50-megapixel primary camera, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos. The front-facing camera of the phone is 16 MP, which takes great selfies.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Dubai July 2023
Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has an A16 Bionic (5 nm) chipset....

Advertisement

The phone comes in three great colors: Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai

Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai is arount AED 560

Infinix Note 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForce Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story