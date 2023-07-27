Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai July 2023

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Dubai July 2023
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has an A16 Bionic (5 nm) chipset....
Dubai, UAE Infinix, the popular smartphone brand known for its budget-friendly devices, has officially launched its latest offering, the Infinix Note 12, in Dubai. The Infinix Note series has gained popularity for delivering impressive features at affordable price points, and the Note 12 is no exception.
The smartphone’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display provides users with an immersive visual experience. With a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 1600 pixels. The screen ensures crisp visuals and vibrant colors, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with the 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, it ensures seamless app navigation and smooth execution of tasks.
The gadget runs on Android 11, XOS 10.6, and Infinix’s custom skin on top, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a variety of features and customization options.
The Infinix Note 12 features a 50-megapixel primary camera, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos. The front-facing camera of the phone is 16 MP, which takes great selfies.
The phone comes in three great colors: Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Infinix Note 12 price in Dubai is arount AED 560
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.