Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Note 12 VIP

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is now available on the market with amazing features.

The phone has a Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Note 12 VIP features a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash. It has an XOS 10.6 operating system based on Android 12.

The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The gadget is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 120 W.

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Note 12 VIP specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions7.9 mm thickness
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCayenne grey, Force black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

