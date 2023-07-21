Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Note 30 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro has been recently launched in the mid-range segment, and that brings amazing features. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It takes a great deal of storage to download and store a large amount of data and useful files for later use.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Some premium features included in the phone’s main camera are PDAF, Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.

The phone comes in two color options: Magic Black and Variable Gold. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the XOS 13 user interface.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 68 W of rapid charging support.

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI XOS Dimensions 168.5 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Black, Variable Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 900 nits ( peak ) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, LED Flash, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 68W wired, PD3.0, 80% in 30 min ( advertised ), 15W wireless, Reverse wireless

