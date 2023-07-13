Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Infinix Note 30 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage.
The Infinix Note 30 Pro has been recently launched in the mid-range segment, and that brings amazing features. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It takes a great deal of storage to download and store a large amount of data and useful files for later use.

 

The Infinix Note 30 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Some premium features included in the phone’s main camera are PDAF, Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.

The phone comes in two color options: Magic Black and Variable Gold. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the XOS 13 user interface.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 68 W of rapid charging support.

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS
Dimensions168.5 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Black, Variable Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 900 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, LED Flash, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 68W wired, PD3.0, 80% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, Reverse wireless
