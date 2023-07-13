Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A33 has an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. The smartphone...
The Infinix Note 30 Pro has been recently launched in the mid-range segment, and that brings amazing features. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.
The Infinix Note 30 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.
The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It takes a great deal of storage to download and store a large amount of data and useful files for later use.
The Infinix Note 30 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Some premium features included in the phone’s main camera are PDAF, Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.
The phone comes in two color options: Magic Black and Variable Gold. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the XOS 13 user interface.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 68 W of rapid charging support.
Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|168.5 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magic Black, Variable Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 900 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, LED Flash, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 68W wired, PD3.0, 80% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, Reverse wireless
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.