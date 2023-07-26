Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 30 Pro

Advertisement

Infinix will launch the Note 30 series, including a brand new high-end Pro variant. The smartphone will be available soon on the market.

The device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone is run by the XOS 13 operating system, based on Android 13. It comes with a MediaTek Helip G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The upcoming premium Infinix Note 30 Pro will have a 32 MP selfie camera on the front and a triple camera system on the back. The main camera will have 108 MP, while the other two will have 2 MP and QVGA resolution.

Advertisement

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 68 W.

Also Read

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix is set to launch the GT 10 series of smartphones, which...

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS 13
Dimensions162.7 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight203 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Black, Variable Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 900 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 68W wired, PD3.0, 80% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story