Infinix Note 30 Pro series launch date revealed for Pakistan

Exciting news for Pakistan! The Infinix Note 30 Pro Series launches on July 31st, with incredible charging features teased on social media.

The standout feature of the Note 30 Pro Series is its All-Round Fast Charging technology, boasting extreme charging inputs at different wattages. The press release revealed an impressive 68W Fast Charge, offering multiple charging solutions for individual devices.

However, the most fascinating aspect of this smartphone is its Reverse charging feature. Not only is the Note 30 Pro a daily driver, but it can also act as a power bank, recharging other devices through a wire or wirelessly.

Infinix’s first-ever lineup to support a charging coil can even juice up iPhones and other gadgets with its generous power reserves.

Also Read Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan July 2023 Infinix Hot 30 Play smartphone is available on the market with great...

Advertisement

Beyond its charging prowess, the Infinix Note 30 Pro boasts a stunning AMOLED panel, a silky-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-responsive 360 Hz touch sampling rate.

Its primary camera impresses with a massive 108 MP sensor, while the 32 MP front-facing sensor revamps the selfie game.

The series will likely include multiple devices, making it a much-awaited event for smartphone enthusiasts. Moreover, Infinix’s recent price drop makes their phones more affordable for consumers, offering a compelling choice for tech-savvy users.

Mark your calendars for July 31st and get ready to embrace the future of smartphones with Infinix’s Note 30 Pro Series and its cutting-edge All-Round Fast Charging lineup.