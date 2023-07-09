Advertisement
date 2023-07-09
Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan July 2023

  • Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan and features.
  • The Mediatek Helio G70 chipset power the smartphone.
  • The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.
Infinix note 7 is currently available in the market, the Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone boasts a spacious 6.95-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, offering ample display real estate. With a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, it delivers decent clarity for viewing content. The large screen and resolution combination enhance the visual experience, making it ideal for various activities like browsing, watching videos, and multitasking.

The Infinix Note 7 is equipped with 4GB of RAM, which allows for smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Additionally, it offers a generous built-in storage capacity of 128GB, providing ample space for storing apps, files, photos, and videos. With this combination of RAM and storage capacity, users can enjoy a seamless experience with sufficient room to store their data and multimedia content.

The smartphone is powered by a high-capacity 5000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage on a single charge. With such a large battery capacity, users can expect extended periods of usage without the need for frequent recharging. This allows for uninterrupted use throughout the day, making it convenient for tasks such as browsing, multimedia consumption, and other smartphone activities.

Infinix note 7 price in Pakistan

Infinix note 7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,999 – 23,999/-

Infinix note 7 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
CAMERAMain48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

