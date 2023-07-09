Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specification
The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is easily available on the market. The...
Infinix note 7 is currently available in the market, the Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.
The smartphone boasts a spacious 6.95-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, offering ample display real estate. With a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, it delivers decent clarity for viewing content. The large screen and resolution combination enhance the visual experience, making it ideal for various activities like browsing, watching videos, and multitasking.
The Infinix Note 7 is equipped with 4GB of RAM, which allows for smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Additionally, it offers a generous built-in storage capacity of 128GB, providing ample space for storing apps, files, photos, and videos. With this combination of RAM and storage capacity, users can enjoy a seamless experience with sufficient room to store their data and multimedia content.
The smartphone is powered by a high-capacity 5000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage on a single charge. With such a large battery capacity, users can expect extended periods of usage without the need for frequent recharging. This allows for uninterrupted use throughout the day, making it convenient for tasks such as browsing, multimedia consumption, and other smartphone activities.
Infinix note 7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,999 – 23,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.