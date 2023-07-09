Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan and features.

The Mediatek Helio G70 chipset power the smartphone.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Infinix note 7 is currently available in the market, the Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone boasts a spacious 6.95-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, offering ample display real estate. With a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, it delivers decent clarity for viewing content. The large screen and resolution combination enhance the visual experience, making it ideal for various activities like browsing, watching videos, and multitasking.

The Infinix Note 7 is equipped with 4GB of RAM, which allows for smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Additionally, it offers a generous built-in storage capacity of 128GB, providing ample space for storing apps, files, photos, and videos. With this combination of RAM and storage capacity, users can enjoy a seamless experience with sufficient room to store their data and multimedia content.

The smartphone is powered by a high-capacity 5000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage on a single charge. With such a large battery capacity, users can expect extended periods of usage without the need for frequent recharging. This allows for uninterrupted use throughout the day, making it convenient for tasks such as browsing, multimedia consumption, and other smartphone activities.

Infinix note 7 price in Pakistan

Infinix note 7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,999 – 23,999/-

Infinix note 7 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB) CAMERA Main 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

