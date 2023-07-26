Infinix partners with JBL for the upcoming Note 30 Pro series

Infinix has partnered with JBL to bring a cinematic sound experience to its upcoming Note 30 Pro series in Pakistan.

The collaboration introduces advanced audio technology by JBL, ensuring distortion-free volume and deeper bass for an enhanced audio experience.

With dual stereo speakers, the Note 30 Pro offers a cinematic sound experience, perfect for movies, music, and gaming.

The audio software processing is tuned to deliver JBL’s signature sound, characterized by well-balanced mid-tones, rich bass, stereo sound, and minimal distortion.

This collaboration demonstrates Infinix and JBL’s dedication to innovative products with superior sound quality and fast charging technology.

Mr Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix, stated in response to this agreement, “Infinix Note 30 series envisions bringing innovative changes in smartphone technology across Pakistan.”

He added, “Our collaboration with JBL not only aligns with this aim but also strengthens our mission to provide the best experience to users’’

‘’We are extremely proud to collaborate with the Infinix team to deliver superior audio for the Infinix Note 30 Pro series,” said Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, JBL.

“Infinix is committed to enhancing audio excellence in their mobile devices with this collaboration. Rooted in a shared passion to bring technological advancements and enhance the customer experience, we will continue to work together further for product development.”

The Infinix Note 30 Pro series introduces All-Round FastCharge technology, a first in Pakistan, with both wired and wireless charging options.

The Note 30 Pro comes with a 68W All-Round Fast Charger, while the Note 30 offers a 45W solution.

Additionally, users can expect an improved audio experience through collaboration with JBL. Stay tuned for more details on the release date and series features.

