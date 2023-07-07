Infinix Smart 6 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Infinix launches the Infinix Smart 6 smartphone in Pakistan.

The device offers a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP main lens and comes at an affordable price.

In Pakistan, Infinix, a well-known smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering, the Infinix Smart 6, at a competitive price of PKR 30,999. With its impressive specifications and an affordable price, this smartphone is poised to appeal to technology enthusiasts throughout the country.

A notable feature of the Infinix Smart 6 is its large 6.6-inch display, which delivers an immersive visual experience for users. With a built-in storage capacity of 64GB, this device provides ample space for storing important files, photos, and applications. Additionally, there is a variant available with 3GB of RAM, which enhances the device’s performance and multitasking capabilities.

The Infinix Smart 6 is powered by a robust 5000 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without the need for frequent charging. This feature is especially convenient for users who are always on the move and require a reliable device that can keep up with their demanding lifestyle.

In terms of photography, the Infinix Smart 6 does not disappoint. It features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 13 MP main lens along with QVGA and QVGA cameras. This configuration allows users to capture stunning photos and videos, enabling them to document their memorable moments with exceptional detail.

Despite its impressive features, the Infinix Smart 6 remains affordable for budget-conscious consumers. Internationally, this device is priced at just $111, making it an appealing option for those seeking a dependable smartphone without straining their finances.

