Infinix Smart 7 Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Infinix Smart 7 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget device that has recently been launched with some great features. The device is equipped with the MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Smart 7 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 2400 pixels, which gives a good multimedia experience. The device runs on the latest Android 12.

The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased up to 265 GB by using a microSD card.

The Infinix Smart 7 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The phone comes in four great colors, including Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, and Peacock Blue. A huge battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Helio A22 SoC GPU PowerVR GE8300 Display Technology TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+3GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + 0.3 MP, , Dual LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB type C NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

