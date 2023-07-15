Advertisement
Infinix Smart 7 Price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Infinix Smart 7 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget device that has recently been launched with some great features. The device is equipped with the MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Smart 7 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 2400 pixels, which gives a good multimedia experience. The device runs on the latest Android 12.

The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased up to 265 GB by using a microSD card.

The Infinix Smart 7 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The phone comes in four great colors, including Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, and Peacock Blue. A huge battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
Dimensions163.8 x 75.6 x 8.7 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsPolar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetHelio A22 SoC
GPUPowerVR GE8300
DisplayTechnologyTFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+3GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + 0.3 MP, , Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB type C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

