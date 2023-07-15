Infinix Smart 7 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo a54 Price in Pakistan July 2023
The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget device that has recently been launched with some great features. The device is equipped with the MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Infinix Smart 7 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 2400 pixels, which gives a good multimedia experience. The device runs on the latest Android 12.
The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased up to 265 GB by using a microSD card.
The Infinix Smart 7 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.
The phone comes in four great colors, including Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, and Peacock Blue. A huge battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Helio A22 SoC
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8300
|Display
|Technology
|TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+3GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 0.3 MP, , Dual LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB type C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
