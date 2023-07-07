Instagram Considers Introducing Threads Feed Exclusively for Followed Accounts, Says Head

Instagram CEO acknowledges demand for Threads home feed featuring posts from followed accounts.

Requests made by Marques Brownlee and Noah Kalina prompt response from Adam Mosseri.

Other potential features mentioned include post editing, language translation, and account switching.

Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, has acknowledged the demand for a Threads home feed exclusively showcasing posts from followed accounts, stating that it is a feature that is being considered for addition.

Mosseri’s response came in reply to requests made by YouTuber Marques Brownlee and photographer Noah Kalina. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (Instagram’s parent company), also expressed his support by posting a thumbs-up emoji in response to Brownlee’s request.

Mosseri has also mentioned other potential features on the platform’s roadmap, including post editing support, language translation options, and the ability to switch between different Threads accounts.

If your initial encounter with Meta’s Twitter rival is similar to mine, your home feed is probably populated with posts from random accounts suggested by the platform’s algorithm, alongside content from accounts you have consciously chosen to follow.

In my experience, the number of recommended posts outweighs the content I specifically opted to see. However, it is challenging to determine the extent to which this is due to Threads being a recently launched platform and still in the process of onboarding millions of new users.

While both Mosseri and Zuckerberg have acknowledged the requests for a home feed consisting only of posts from followed accounts, their responses do not guarantee the addition of this feature.

However, considering that the main Instagram app already offers a similar feed option with a dedicated “Following” list, it is plausible that Threads might adopt a comparable approach. It’s worth noting that in Instagram’s case, the feed featuring recommendations remains the default.

Meta has expressed its intentions to integrate Threads with ActivityPub, the decentralized social media protocol utilized by competing microblogging service Mastodon.

The long-term vision is for Threads users to engage with individuals on other ActivityPub-based platforms. Supporting this protocol could potentially allow Threads users to retain their audience if they decide to switch services, as mentioned by Mosseri in an interview with my colleague Alex Heath.