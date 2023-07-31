Instagram head announces Threads to soon get a DM feature

Meta’s new text-based app, Threads, has generated significant interest since its launch.

Meta’s recently launched text-based app, Threads, generated significant interest upon its debut this month. Users were intrigued by the concept of using their Instagram credentials to log in, offering a novel means of sharing their thoughts.

Amidst declining interest among Twitter users due to rate limits and significant changes, the Meta-owned platform emerged as a promising alternative. It provides a unique experience compared to Elon Musk’s rebranded platform, now known as X.

What’s even more exciting is that the application will soon introduce direct messaging (DM) for its users, enabling them to chat with each other. Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed this development in an interview with The Washington Post.

The confirmation intensified users’ eagerness to explore the application’s evolving features and its potential as a platform for meaningful connections and interactions.

In a previous interview, the Instagram head clarified that Meta had no plans to replace Twitter with Threads. Instead, the platform aimed to serve as a “public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter.”

The launch of the Meta-owned platform left users thrilled and eager for new possibilities to express their thoughts while maintaining the sense of community on Instagram, which sets it apart from Twitter‘s ecosystem.

DM’ing on Threads

The ability to communicate and engage privately with others is undoubtedly one of the most vital aspects of any social media platform. At first, users were surprised by the lack of a direct messaging (DM) option on Threads, but Adam Mosseri has now confirmed that this feature will be introduced soon.

In an interview with The Washington Post, the Instagram chief talked about his team’s priorities concerning the newly established platform.

Addressing critical issues, such as enabling in-app messaging between users, is among their primary priorities. He emphasized the importance of promptly resolving these fundamental aspects.

The application has begun introducing a Twitter-like feature for certain users, categorizing their feeds into “Following” and “For You.” In the “For You” view, users see a blend of posts from profiles they follow as well as recommended accounts.

In contrast, the “Following” view exhibits posts solely from the users one follows, arranged in chronological order.

