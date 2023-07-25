Instagram ‘Subscriptions’ feature now available in 10 more countries including Uk, Canada, Brazil

Instagram’s Subscriptions feature, which lets creators earn money by providing special content to paid subscribers, is being introduced in 10 additional countries.

This means creators in these countries can now monetize their content and offer exclusive benefits to their paying subscribers.

Instagram provides five exclusive perks that you can give to your subscribers, beginning with special posts, stories, reels, and live broadcasts that are only accessible to them.

Instagram Subscriptions

Instagram Subscriptions got off to a slow start. About two years ago, the company announced they were developing something called Exclusive Stories.

After Twitter announced its new Super Follow feature, Instagram is taking the same path and is working on an “Exclusive Stories” function with a similar purpose […] Instagram confirmed it’s working on the feature, although the company declined to share any specific details about its plans.

Later that year, we learned that it was being branded as Instagram Subscriptions, with a range of price tiers, from $0.99 to $4.99 per month. Testing followed early last year, and it was finally launched in the US just over a year ago.

Instagram ‘Subscriptions’ feature for 10 more countries

Meta has now revealed that Instagram Subscriptions are rolling out to the following countries:

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Mexico

Spain

The United Kingdom

The rollout will be a gradual one, across the next few weeks, with more countries promised “in the coming months.”

Subscriber Posts, Stories, Reels, and Lives: You can make special videos, pictures, and live broadcasts just for the people who subscribe to your content. You get to share unique and interactive stuff with them, keeping it exclusive for your paying subscribers.

You can make special videos, pictures, and live broadcasts just for the people who subscribe to your content. You get to share unique and interactive stuff with them, keeping it exclusive for your paying subscribers. Subscriber Highlights: New stories will be saved in a special highlight only for subscribers to make sure they never miss out on exclusive content.

New stories will be saved in a special highlight only for subscribers to make sure they never miss out on exclusive content. Subscriber Broadcast and Social Channels: You can give your subscribers special access or information in subscriber-only channels.

You can give your subscribers special access or information in subscriber-only channels. Subscriber Badges: You will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages your subscribers send so you can easily identify and prioritize interacting with them.

You will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages your subscribers send so you can easily identify and prioritize interacting with them.

Subscriber chats. You can have exclusive conversations that are only available to subscribers.

Eligibility

The company will offer the feature to certain creators, but they haven’t specified the exact criteria, such as YouTube’s engagement metrics. Instead, they emphasize following monetization policies, which mainly involve sticking to community guidelines. This means avoiding hate speech and not using questionable methods to increase views.

There are four prohibited categories:

Misinformation: content that has been rated false by a third-party fact checker

content that has been rated false by a third-party fact checker Misleading medical information: content that contains medical claims that have been disproven by an expert organization

content that contains medical claims that have been disproven by an expert organization Drugs: content ft illegal substances, nicotine, pharmaceuticals

Videos must be authentic and genuine, meaning they should not be fake or manipulated. There are six specific formats of videos that are not allowed.

Static videos

Static image polls

Slideshows of images

Text montages

Embedded ads

Also banned is any form of engagement bait, like using giveaways to encourage subscriptions or comments/likes.

