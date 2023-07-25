Instagram ‘Subscriptions’ feature now available in 10 more countries including Uk, Canada, Brazil

TikTok Introduces Text Post Support to Compete with Twitter
Instagram’s Subscriptions feature, which lets creators earn money by providing special content to paid subscribers, is being introduced in 10 additional countries.
This means creators in these countries can now monetize their content and offer exclusive benefits to their paying subscribers.
Instagram provides five exclusive perks that you can give to your subscribers, beginning with special posts, stories, reels, and live broadcasts that are only accessible to them.
Instagram Subscriptions got off to a slow start. About two years ago, the company announced they were developing something called Exclusive Stories.
After Twitter announced its new Super Follow feature, Instagram is taking the same path and is working on an “Exclusive Stories” function with a similar purpose […]
Instagram confirmed it’s working on the feature, although the company declined to share any specific details about its plans.
Later that year, we learned that it was being branded as Instagram Subscriptions, with a range of price tiers, from $0.99 to $4.99 per month. Testing followed early last year, and it was finally launched in the US just over a year ago.
Meta has now revealed that Instagram Subscriptions are rolling out to the following countries:
The rollout will be a gradual one, across the next few weeks, with more countries promised “in the coming months.”
The company will offer the feature to certain creators, but they haven’t specified the exact criteria, such as YouTube’s engagement metrics. Instead, they emphasize following monetization policies, which mainly involve sticking to community guidelines. This means avoiding hate speech and not using questionable methods to increase views.
There are four prohibited categories:
Videos must be authentic and genuine, meaning they should not be fake or manipulated. There are six specific formats of videos that are not allowed.
Also banned is any form of engagement bait, like using giveaways to encourage subscriptions or comments/likes.
