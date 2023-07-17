Instagram’s Threads to add DMs soon

Meta blocks Europeans from using Threads app through VPN
After its successful launch, Instagram’s Threads is set to receive an upgrade as Meta plans to introduce Direct Messages (DMs) to the platform.
Threads garnered an impressive user base of nearly 100 million within a week, surpassing industry records. Many viewed it as a viable alternative to Twitter, which has been facing its own challenges. However, despite its similarities to Twitter as a microblogging platform, Threads currently lacks basic features such as Direct Messages (DMs). Fortunately, it seems that the addition of messaging functionality is on the horizon.
Despite previous statements from Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri that the company had no immediate plans for Direct Messaging (DMs), a leaked document discovered by Business Insider suggests that DMs will be introduced soon. The document reveals that Instagram is also developing a new ‘Trends & Topics’ section, along with improved search and messaging features. This update aims to enhance the platform based on feedback from creators, offering various improvements for the user experience.
DMs are undoubtedly one of the most requested features for Threads. Given its affiliation with Meta, there is a possibility that Threads might support cross-platform messaging similar to Instagram’s integration with Messenger. However, this information remains unconfirmed, so it is advisable to approach it with caution for now.
