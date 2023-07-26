Intel, Ericsson collaborating on custom chip for 5G networking gear

Intel Corp (INTC.O) said on Tuesday that it will work with Swedish telecommunications gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to make a custom chip for Ericsson’s 5G networking gear, using the most advanced manufacturing technology Intel has disclosed.

Intel has lost its lead in manufacturing the smallest and most power-efficient semiconductors to rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330. TW).

A key piece of Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s plan announced in 2021 to regain that lead and turn the company around has been to pack five generations of chip manufacturing advances into four years.

Intel said that the new Ericsson chip will use Intel’s “18A” manufacturing technology and is among the first chips from outside customers to use the technology.

Intel and Ericsson did not provide details on when the chip will hit the market, but Intel has previously said that its 18A manufacturing technology will be ready by 2025.

