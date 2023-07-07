Advertisement
Intel’s Granite Rapids-D chip set to release in 2024

Articles
Intel as the tech giant gears up for the highly anticipated release of the Granite Rapids-D peripheral chip in 2024. Utilizing the cutting-edge Intel Process 3, this chip is expected to deliver a significant leap in performance and capabilities.

Leaked PPT slides of the Granite Rapids-D chip have provided a sneak peek into its features. Serving as the successor to the Xeon D-1700 and D-2700 (Ice Lake-D) models, the chip boasts a higher core density, promising enhanced processing capabilities and improved efficiency.

While the release date of the new Xeon-D chip remains uncertain, reports indicate that Intel plans to launch the Granite Rapids-AP and Granite Rapids-SP server processors by the end of 2024. This has led to speculation that the Granite Rapids-D chip might be delayed until 2025.

Nonetheless, Intel’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology ensures that enthusiasts and professionals can expect an exceptional product whenever it becomes available.

The Granite Rapids-D chip holds immense promise for applications like high-performance computing and enterprise-level data centers.

With its advanced architecture and increased core density, it aims to revolutionise the computing landscape with faster processing speeds, improved multitasking, and energy efficiency.

Intel’s continuous innovation and dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology have solidified its position as an industry leader.

The upcoming Granite Rapids-D chip serves as a testament to Intel’s commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that meet the ever-evolving demands of the market.

