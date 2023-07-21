Internet speed in the UK is among the top ten in Europe

Iceland has the best internet service in Europe, with fast speeds and high coverage.

France and Luxembourg have strong coverage and high-speed connections.

The Netherlands has a tech-savvy population, with 98% actively using the internet.

Recent research by VPS Server shows that Iceland leads Europe in internet service.

In the research, various factors were analyzed, including average internet speeds, the percentage of households with internet access, the cost of 1 GB of mobile data, and the typical price of broadband internet, in order to identify which providers offer the most favorable deals in the digital realm.

Iceland ranks first with a sophisticated internet structure, connecting 98% of households. Users experience turbo-fast average speeds of 216 Mbps, despite the higher average price of £60. The service’s quality may justify the cost for users.

In Spain, 96% of households have web access, enjoying average speeds of 115 Mbps. The country boasts a vibrant online culture and a thriving e-commerce industry. Moreover, internet costs are wallet-friendly, with 1 GB data priced at a mere 0.47p and broadband available for £24.

Romania holds the third spot on the list. While 89% of households have web access, those who do enjoy average speeds of 112 Mbps. Notably, broadband and mobile data costs are impressively low at £5.90 and 0.35p, respectively.

France and Luxembourg rank next on the list, offering strong coverage and high-speed connections. The Netherlands boasts a tech-savvy population, with 98% actively using the internet. However, their broadband cost is slightly above the European average at £37.

Liechtenstein, despite having a smaller population, stands out with impressive average speeds of 166 Mbps, surpassing many larger countries. On the other hand, the UK’s average speed is on par with the European standard but appears relatively average compared to much of Europe, with mean speeds reaching 72 Mbps. Nevertheless, 97% of UK households have internet access, and the average cost of £26 aligns with the EU average cost.

Malta and Poland complete the top ten rankings, demonstrating advancements in digital initiatives and offering affordable internet services.

A VPS Server spokesperson shared their insights, stating, “Europe’s internet infrastructure weaves a digital web connecting countries and empowering individuals. This tech backbone fosters innovation, breaks down barriers, and makes the world just a click away. Constant investment and upkeep of this infrastructure demonstrate a pledge to advancement and connectivity, fueling innovation, economic growth, and a more interconnected society.”

