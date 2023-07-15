iPhone 13 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan July 2023

Demand for iPhones surges in Pakistan.

Rising demand leads to increased prices, even for older iPhone models.

Taxes imposed by FBR and PTA impact the cost of imported iPhones

Android continues to maintain its position as the most popular smartphone operating system in Pakistan, but there is a significant surge in the demand for iPhones. The increasing demand for Apple phones has led to rising prices, with even older generation models like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 gaining popularity among those who were unable to acquire the latest Apple devices.

Apple phones are now becoming the norm among various segments of the population, from local content creators to individuals in the salaried class. However, the influx of Apple phones has also impacted their prices due to substantial taxation imposed under new reforms introduced by the authorities.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have implemented various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The amount of these taxes depends on the specific model and specifications of the iPhone.

Furthermore, the PTA has introduced revised tax values for specific iPhone models, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Plus, and Pro Max. These revised tax values contribute to the overall cost of purchasing these high-end devices in Pakistan.

