iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specs

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications.

This phone uses an Apple GPU as its graphics engine.

A 4500 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Pro max will soon be available in the market, the 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor and A16 Bionic chipset will also be available shortly.

The iPhone 14 Pro max’s 6GB of RAM accelerates its speed. Your files can be kept in the phone’s internal memory, which has a storage capability of 256 or 512 gigabytes.

This phone uses an Apple GPU as its graphics engine.

The phone’s 6.7-inch full HD screen will have a size of 1284 x 2778 pixels.

A 4500 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 495,000/-

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications:

BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard) Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”