iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specs

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 14 Pro max will soon be available in the market, the 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor and A16 Bionic chipset will also be available shortly.

The iPhone 14 Pro max’s 6GB of RAM accelerates its speed. Your files can be kept in the phone’s internal memory, which has a storage capability of 256 or 512 gigabytes.

This phone uses an Apple GPU as its graphics engine.

The phone’s 6.7-inch full HD screen will have a size of 1284 x 2778 pixels.

A 4500 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 495,000/-

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications:

BUILDOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)

