iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specs

- iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications.
- This phone uses an Apple GPU as its graphics engine.
- A 4500 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.
iPhone 14 Pro max will soon be available in the market, the 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor and A16 Bionic chipset will also be available shortly.
The iPhone 14 Pro max’s 6GB of RAM accelerates its speed. Your files can be kept in the phone’s internal memory, which has a storage capability of 256 or 512 gigabytes.
The phone’s 6.7-inch full HD screen will have a size of 1284 x 2778 pixels.
iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 495,000/-
iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications:
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
