iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

Influx of mobile phones in Pakistan leads to increased demand for smartphones.

High-end devices face heavy taxation as part of government reforms to generate funds.

Revised tax values introduced by PTA affect prices of iPhone 14 models.

The mobile phone market in Pakistan experienced a significant surge, leading to a rise in smartphone prices. This was primarily caused by extensive taxation imposed on various phones, particularly high-end devices, as part of the government’s efforts to generate revenue.

To regulate the import of mobile phones, the Pakistani government implemented several taxes, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The amount of these taxes depends on the specific model and specifications of iPhones and other mobile phones.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) introduced revised tax values for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and Pro Max, which further impacted their prices in the market.

iPhone 14, 14 Pro Max PTA Tax:

Models Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 14 Rs125,751 Rs131,126 iPhone 14 PLUS Rs125,751 Rs131,126 iPhone 14 Pro Rs127,000 Rs145,801 iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs127,068 Rs152,242

