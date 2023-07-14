Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

Articles
Advertisement
iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

Advertisement
  • Influx of mobile phones in Pakistan leads to increased demand for smartphones.
  • High-end devices face heavy taxation as part of government reforms to generate funds.
  • Revised tax values introduced by PTA affect prices of iPhone 14 models.
Advertisement

The mobile phone market in Pakistan experienced a significant surge, leading to a rise in smartphone prices. This was primarily caused by extensive taxation imposed on various phones, particularly high-end devices, as part of the government’s efforts to generate revenue.

To regulate the import of mobile phones, the Pakistani government implemented several taxes, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The amount of these taxes depends on the specific model and specifications of iPhones and other mobile phones.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) introduced revised tax values for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and Pro Max, which further impacted their prices in the market.

iPhone 14, 14 Pro Max PTA Tax:

ModelsTax on PassportTax on CNIC
iPhone 14Rs125,751Rs131,126
iPhone 14 PLUSRs125,751Rs131,126
iPhone 14 ProRs127,000Rs145,801
iPhone 14 Pro MaxRs127,068Rs152,242

Also Read

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specs
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specs

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications. This phone uses...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story