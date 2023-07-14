iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specs
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications. This phone uses...
The mobile phone market in Pakistan experienced a significant surge, leading to a rise in smartphone prices. This was primarily caused by extensive taxation imposed on various phones, particularly high-end devices, as part of the government’s efforts to generate revenue.
To regulate the import of mobile phones, the Pakistani government implemented several taxes, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The amount of these taxes depends on the specific model and specifications of iPhones and other mobile phones.
Furthermore, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) introduced revised tax values for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and Pro Max, which further impacted their prices in the market.
|Models
|Tax on Passport
|Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 14
|Rs125,751
|Rs131,126
|iPhone 14 PLUS
|Rs125,751
|Rs131,126
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs127,000
|Rs145,801
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs127,068
|Rs152,242
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.