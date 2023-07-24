iPhone 15 new features could make you want a phone upgrade

A new image shows that the iPhone 15 Pro models could have the slimmest bezels ever seen.

The iPhone 15 Pro models could potentially set a new standard for screen-to-body ratio.

Among the various speculations surrounding Apple‘s newest phone lineup, the iPhone 15, a recently surfaced image indicates that the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro models might feature the slimmest bezels ever seen.

Forbes reported that a renowned tech leaker, Ice Universe, shared an image claiming to depict the screen glass and protectors for the iPhone 15 lineup.

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup, along with the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max, stand out in the shared image.

The screens shared by Ice Universe have incredibly thin bezels, unlike anything seen on iPhones before. This aligns with the earlier leak website’s claims from March, stating that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would boast the “thinnest bezels in smartphone history.”

According to Ice Universe, the bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro are said to measure a mere 1.55mm.

This measurement breaks the previous record set by the Xiaomi 13, which had bezels measuring 1.81mm. The bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro are approximately 20% and 30% thinner than those of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro, respectively.

Ice Universe’s previous prediction about the smaller notch on the iPhone 13 turned out to be accurate.

If the latest leaks are accurate, Apple iPhone 15 Pro models could potentially set a new standard for screen-to-body ratio.

Ice Universe’s recent leak further supports display analyst Ross Young’s claims from last year that the iPhone 15 models would adopt the Dynamic Island design, which was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Although the iPhone 15 range has faced criticism for being “too mediocre,” it’s essential to consider that this judgment may not be entirely justified.

Other upgrades in the iPhone 15 Pro include:

Upgraded UWB to work with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro

Super strong (potentially super light) titanium chassis

Next-gen 3nm A17 chipset

Apple’s first periscopic optical zoom lens (iPhone 15 Pro Max)

However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will heavily borrow features from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, such as the Dynamic Island design, A16 chipset, and 48-megapixel primary camera. Additionally, all iPhone 15 models will have USB-C ports.

Furthermore, the standard models will not experience the significant price increases anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

