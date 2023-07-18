The Weibo account “Digital Chat Station” is a reliable source known for accurate information about Apple’s plans.

Significant increase from the 77mm focal length on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models.

A rumored super-telephoto camera could be a periscope camera, enabling a longer focal length in a smaller space.

The source of this information is the reliable Weibo account “Digital Chat Station,” which has previously provided accurate details about Apple‘s plans. Cameras labeled “super” or “ultra” telephoto typically have a focal length of over 300mm, allowing for significant magnification and capturing distant subjects. Comparatively, the telephoto camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models has a focal length equivalent to 77mm. If the ‌iPhone 16 Pro Max indeed features a focal length exceeding 300mm, it would signify a substantial increase.

Super telephoto cameras are commonly employed in sports and wildlife photography due to their ability to capture distant subjects. However, these cameras are also valuable in portrait photography, as they can create beautifully soft backgrounds, provided there is sufficient distance between the subject and the photographer.

Apple‘s transition to a periscope telephoto camera system, beginning with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, seems to be the driving force behind this change. Reports suggest that Apple plans to introduce the telephoto camera to both “Pro” models of the ‌iPhone 16 next year, potentially by enlarging the size of the smaller model. By equipping the ‌iPhone 16 Pro Max with a super-telephoto periscope, Apple can maintain a distinction between the two “Pro” devices in the following year.

The Weibo user further affirmed their earlier statement that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a camera sensor that is 12% larger, measuring 1/1.14 inches in size. In comparison, the current ‌iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor, and no increase in sensor size is expected for this year’s ‌iPhone 15 Pro Max. A larger sensor has the potential to enhance the dynamic range and background blur of the main iPhone camera. It could also significantly improve low-light photography capabilities by capturing more light with the same shutter speed and aperture due to the increased surface area.

The recent post by the Weibo user did not specifically mention the devices in the ‌iPhone 16 lineup to which the rumor pertains. However, based on their previous statements, it is widely believed to be related to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro Max. The user had previously shared camera details, claiming to have obtained insider information from the industry.