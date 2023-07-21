Advertisement
iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

  • iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The battery in the iPhone 7 is 1960 mAh.
  • This smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM.
iPhone 7 is currently available in the market, the smartphone has a 2.34GHz processor and comes preinstalled with iOS 10.0.1; iOS 11.2.5 can be added later.

The smartphone has front- and rear-facing cameras with a combined resolution of 7 Megapixels.

The 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 7’s IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen sports an LED backlight, a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels, and an IPS LCD panel.

This smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM.

The battery in the iPhone 7 is 1960 mAh.

iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan

iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999 – 42,999/-

iPhone 7 Plus Specifications

BUILDOSiOS 10.01 upgradable to IOS 10.02
Dimensions158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300)
PROCESSORCPUQuad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
ChipsetApple A10 Fusion
GPUPowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/3″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 56mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, 2x optical zoom, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard), Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv3.0, reversible connector; Smart connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud cloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay ï¿½+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2900 mAh
Standbyup to 384 hrs
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs

