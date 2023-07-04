iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan and Specifications

- iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone has a 6.5-Inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.
- The smartphone features 4GB Ram and three different storage options.
iPhone Xs Max is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Hexa Core Processor and A12 Bionic Chipset.
The smartphone has a 6.5-Inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1242 x 2688 Pixels.
The smartphone features 4GB Ram and 64/256/512GB built-in storage capacity options.
The iPhone Xs Max has a Li-ion Non removable battery.
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 90,000 – 115,000/-
iPhone Xs Max Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|IOS 12
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|208 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTELTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|A12 Chipset Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP,( f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|Phase detection, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
