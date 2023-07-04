iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan and Specifications

iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone has a 6.5-Inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.

The smartphone features 4GB Ram and three different storage options.

iPhone Xs Max is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Hexa Core Processor and A12 Bionic Chipset.

The iPhone Xs Max has a Li-ion Non removable battery.

iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan

iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 90,000 – 115,000/-

iPhone Xs Max Specifications:

Build OS IOS 12 Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 208 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTELTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset A12 Chipset Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP,( f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features Phase detection, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service , Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified) Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”