iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

The iQOO Z7 Pro is in development and will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset.

The phone will have a curved screen with a centered punch-hole cutout.

The design of the Z7 Pro bears a resemblance to the Vivo Y78+ and Vivo V29 Lite.

In March, the iQOO Z7 was introduced in two versions: a global variant available in India and another exclusive to China. Now, it has been confirmed that an iQOO Z7 Pro model is in development. Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQOO India, shared the first teaser for the iQOO Z7 Pro, revealing a curved screen with a centered punch-hole cutout.

According to a previous Geekbench listing, it appears that the iQOO Z7 Pro will be powered by the same Snapdragon 782G chipset as the Chinese iQOO Z7. The design of the Z7 Pro bears a resemblance to the Vivo Y78+, which was launched in China in April and later introduced internationally as the Vivo V29 Lite. As more information about the iQOO Z7 Pro becomes available, we will keep you updated.

