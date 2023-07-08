Learn How to Discover Your Twitter Friends on the Threads App

Excitement of joining a new social media platform with millions of users.

Imagine having a billion followers on Twitter. Meta’s latest app, Threads, is experiencing rapid growth, with 70 million sign-ups in its initial days, as stated by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Thread post. While Threads may not suit everyone’s taste, especially with its heavy branding and Facebook influence, it can be exciting to join a new social media platform alongside millions of other users.

However, will Threads actually replace Twitter? Well, since both are apps and not living beings, no one is being “killed” here. Additionally, Threads is developed by the same company that is heavily invested in the metaverse, so it’s best to wait and see before making any assumptions about its long-term success. Regardless, countless early adopters are actively engaging on the app, sharing self-referential memes, and striving to gain followers.

If you’re interested in reconnecting with people you previously interacted with on Twitter and indulging in a bit of clout chasing, here are a few tips to help you kickstart rebuilding your social media following on the Threads app, available on Android and Apple platforms.

Cross-Post Multiple Times

While it may seem a bit desperate, one effective way to stay connected with your Twitter friends is to send out a couple of tweets announcing your Threads sign-up and sharing your new handle, if it’s different from your Twitter username. Feel free to incorporate memes, humor, or direct requests to catch their attention.

Link Your Instagram

Consider this perspective: While the audience you’ve built on Instagram may differ from your preferred Twitter community, many early adopters of Threads, especially those with significant followings and verified badges on Instagram, are migrating their community over from the platform owned by Meta. When signing up for Threads, if you follow friends on Instagram, you will have the option to automatically follow all of your Instagram friends who have Threads accounts. Even if they don’t have an account at the moment, you can still auto-follow them if they create one in the future.

However, it’s important to note that once your accounts are connected, it is currently not possible to fully delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram account as well. This may change in the future as the company evolves its features and policies.

If you choose to use your Instagram account but decide not to follow the same people on Threads during the sign-up process, don’t worry. You can still find the option later. Simply tap on your profile, then your follower count, and swipe over to the Following tab. At the top of the screen, tap “See all” to discover and connect with people you know from Instagram.

Keep Your Account Public

If you prefer a more low-key presence, you have the option to make your Threads account private. Simply go to your profile, tap the two lines in the top right corner, choose Privacy, and toggle the Private profile option to the right. However, keep in mind that having a public account is necessary if you want your posts to appear in the algorithmic feed and reach a broader audience.

Reuse Your Best Bits

Whether your account is public or private, it’s important to note that Meta collects personal information when using the Threads app. Consider reviewing our breakdown of data collection practices on Threads compared to Twitter and other alternatives.

Reuse Your Best Content

While you may want to establish a new online persona on Threads, don’t hesitate to reuse some of your previous photos, jokes, and topics of discussion. Experiment by putting a fresh twist on what has worked well for you in the past as you discover the types of posts that resonate with your desired following.

Consistent Posting

Don’t overthink it. If you’re enjoying your time on Threads and aim to attract a larger following, keep the posts flowing. Engage with posts that make you laugh or share insightful content. As the platform is still in its early stages, users may be open to new connections and eager to grow their own following.

Manage Screen Time

If you’re concerned about spending excessive time on the app, visit your profile and tap the two lines in the top right corner. Navigate to Account, then select “Take a break.” Threads can remind you to take breaks from the social media app after consecutive intervals of 10, 20, or 30 minutes to help maintain a healthy balance.