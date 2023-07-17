Loan App Crackdown: Government Blocks 43 Loan Apps in Stringent Crackdown

Instructions given to PTA Chairman to take immediate action.

Emphasis on launching awareness campaign to prevent fraud victimization.

IT minister contacts FIA to proactively take action against illegal loan apps.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has taken a significant step by launching a crackdown on illegal loan apps functioning in the country.

As a result, 43 apps in this category have been promptly blocked. According to Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, the ministry has swiftly implemented instructions to block these apps.

Additionally, the ministry has instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd), to take immediate action in response to this issue.

The minister emphasized the importance of launching an awareness campaign to prevent people from falling victim to such fraudulent activities. The statement further stated that individuals should report complaints to relevant authorities, including the PTA, FIA Cybercrime, and local police, to take appropriate action against these illegal loan apps.

Advertisement According to MoITT, the IT minister has also made contact with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with directions to take action against such elements instead of waiting for complaints.