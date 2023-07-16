Meta blocks Europeans from using Threads app through VPN

Advertisement
  • Instagram’s Threads app is no longer available. Meta has introduced a new version of Threads that rivals Twitter.
  • The Threads app is accessible globally except in Europe, where it is not available.
  • Meta plans to expand Threads to more countries in the future, acknowledging the significance of the European market.
Instagram’s Threads app, originally designed for chatting with Close Friends, is no longer accessible as Meta recently introduced a new version to compete with Twitter. The new Threads app is available in numerous countries, except for Europe. Additionally, European users are unable to utilize Threads via VPN as Meta has implemented blocks, causing issues such as profile and content loading problems as well as non-functional notifications.

Threads is currently unavailable in most European countries, and we have taken further measures to prevent people from those countries from accessing threads. Europe continues to be a very important market for Meta, and we hope to be able to bring Threads to more countries in the future,” Meta said.

Threads gained 100 million users in just one week after its launch, and its popularity is expected to grow even further with its expansion to European countries. However, it is unlikely that users on the Old Continent will be able to download the app in the near future, possibly due to the upcoming Digital Markets Act (DMA).

