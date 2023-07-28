Meta CEO Addresses ‘Threads’ User Drop-Off and Future Plans

Zuckerberg addresses user drop-off on Threads, acknowledges need for improvements in retention.

Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, plans to integrate Threads with Instagram to boost user return.

Meta’s positive revenue growth forecast leads to an 8% rise in shares despite past doubts.

Advertisement

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed concerns about the user drop-off on their new Twitter competitor, Threads, during an internal town hall meeting. While user retention was better than expected, Zuckerberg acknowledged that improvements were needed to retain more users. He expressed optimism in boosting retention through additional features like a desktop version and improved search functionality.

Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, mentioned plans to add more retention-driving hooks, such as integrating Threads with Instagram to entice users to return to the app. However, a company spokesperson declined to comment on the meeting.

After a positive revenue growth forecast, Meta’s shares rose by 8%, signaling a turnaround despite doubts about the company’s substantial spending on the metaverse last year amid declining ad sales.

During the meeting, Zuckerberg assured that Meta’s progress on augmented and virtual reality technology was on track, even though it wasn’t significantly ahead of schedule. He stressed the importance of early investments to compete with established companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft in the development of metaverse technologies, predicting mass adoption in the 2030s.

Zuckerberg and Cox showcased Meta’s AI model, Llama 2, which is now available for free commercial use to developers catering to fewer than 700 million users. Within a week of its release, Llama 2 received an impressive 150,000 download requests.

Regarding the proposed “cage match” against Elon Musk, Zuckerberg expressed uncertainty about whether it would materialize.

Advertisement

Also Read Threads: How to Grow Followers on Threads by Instagram Threads gains rapid popularity, attracting millions of users shortly after its launch....