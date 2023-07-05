Meta’s Twitter-like App, Threads, Set To Launch This Week

Twitter has undergone various changes over the years, and its ownership has recently shifted to billionaire Elon Musk. These changes have had both positive and negative impacts on the platform.

However, for those who are considering leaving Twitter due to its restrictive nature, there is a new alternative on the horizon. Instagram is set to launch its own Twitter-like app called Threads this week.

According to the App Store listing, Instagram Threads is expected to be available for Apple iPhone users starting on July 6, 2023.

The Google Play Store briefly featured a similar listing for the app, indicating that it will also be available for Android users. However, an official release date for Instagram Threads on Android has not been specified.

The official description of the app suggests that Instagram Threads will provide a space for communities to gather and discuss various topics of interest.

Users will have the opportunity to connect with their favourite creators and build a community of like-minded individuals, akin to what Twitter has offered for years.

Based on the screenshots provided, it seems that users will need to log in to Instagram Threads using their Instagram accounts.

They will be able to post content in a similar manner to Twitter. Instagram Threads may experience a surge in users due to Twitter’s recent change, which restricts unregistered users from viewing tweets.