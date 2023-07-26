Microsoft’s profits stay robust amid low sales of Windows and PCs

Microsoft’s revenue and net income increased in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Revenue from Windows and devices declined, but Xbox revenue showed a slight recovery.

Total gaming revenue experienced a slight growth of 1% in Q4.

Microsoft has released its financial results for the last quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, reporting $56.2 billion in revenue and $20.1 billion in net income. This marks an 8% increase in revenue and a 20% rise in net income.

In the latest quarter, revenue from Windows and devices declined again, but Xbox showed a slight recovery, especially in terms of content. The PC market’s weakness was balanced by Microsoft’s continued strong performance in its cloud, office, and server divisions.

Windows and PCs

In the entirety of fiscal 2023, the revenue from Windows and devices did not perform as well as it did in fiscal 2022.

During the fiscal year, the revenue from Windows OEM experienced a significant decrease, declining in each of the four quarters. In Q4, revenue saw a 12% decline, mainly due to the conditions in the PC market, according to Microsoft.

Xbox

During Q4, Xbox hardware revenue dropped by 13%, indicating that Microsoft might still be facing supply chain challenges and reduced demand for its Xbox Series S and X consoles. On the other hand, this decline could also be connected to Microsoft’s strategic focus on balancing hardware expenses with the potential of content and cloud services.

On the positive side, revenue from Xbox content and services, which includes Xbox Game Pass, increased by 5%. Additionally, total gaming revenue experienced a slight growth of 1%.

