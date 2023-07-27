Mobile internet plans in UAE to get 50% discount

The UAE telecom authority announces a 50% discount on mobile and Internet plans for people of determination.

Etisalat offers a 50% discount on various services, including Freedom and Emirati Freedom plans.

Du’s prepaid services offer bonus credits equal to the recharge value for national and international calls.

On Wednesday, the UAE telecommunications authority announced new offers, including a 50 percent discount on mobile and Internet plans, specifically for people of determination (specially abled persons).

In line with advisories from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), major telecommunications providers in the UAE, including Etisalat and Du, are embracing this initiative.

While the details may vary among providers, the primary goal remains consistent: to alleviate the financial burden on people of determination.

Etisalat is offering eligible individuals a 50 percent discount on various services. This includes new monthly plans under Freedom and Emirati Freedom packages, the eLife Family Value Pack, prepaid mobile data packages, and monthly home telephone packages.

The discounts extend to home Internet packages for 512 Kbps, 1 Mbps, and 10 Mbps, all of which will be reduced by 50 percent. Additionally, complimentary Internet calling subscriptions for mobile and eLife plans are included in the offer.

Du is providing a 50 percent discount on Postpaid Smart, Emirati, and Power plans, benefiting the people of determination.

Du’s prepaid services offer an attractive deal where every recharge provides users with bonus credits equal to the recharge value. These credits can be utilized for both national and international calls, offering added value to the users.

Du has specified that certain plans, such as the Special Power Plan 500, Special Power Plan 500 Data, and Special Power Plan 1000, are excluded from the discount initiative.

