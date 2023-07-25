Moon Soccer: Scientists Unveil Exciting Vision for Matches in Space by 2035

Soccer match on the moon possible by 2035 with distinct differences.

Format: 5-a-side matches, four quarters of 10 mins each, 20-min breaks.

Prepare yourself for the prospect of witnessing a soccer match on the moon by as early as 2035. However, be aware that this lunar match might have some distinct differences from those played on Earth.

Researchers have unveiled an intriguing plan for conducting a soccer game on the moon. According to their expert vision, the format will involve five-a-side matches, divided into four quarters of 10 minutes each, with a 20-minute break between each quarter to allow players to relax.

To adapt to the lunar environment, players will have to trade in their regular boots and shorts for bulky Apollo-like spacesuits equipped with advanced cooling features. Adding to the futuristic aspect, the referees will resemble the technological nature of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) more than their Earth counterparts, as hologram referees will oversee the soccer stadiums, making virtual red or yellow flag announcements.

