Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moon Soccer: Scientists Unveil Exciting Vision for Matches in Space by 2035

Moon Soccer: Scientists Unveil Exciting Vision for Matches in Space by 2035

Articles
Advertisement
Moon Soccer: Scientists Unveil Exciting Vision for Matches in Space by 2035

Moon Soccer: Scientists Unveil Exciting Vision for Matches in Space by 2035

Advertisement
  • Soccer match on the moon possible by 2035 with distinct differences.
  • Format: 5-a-side matches, four quarters of 10 mins each, 20-min breaks.

Prepare yourself for the prospect of witnessing a soccer match on the moon by as early as 2035. However, be aware that this lunar match might have some distinct differences from those played on Earth.

Advertisement

Researchers have unveiled an intriguing plan for conducting a soccer game on the moon. According to their expert vision, the format will involve five-a-side matches, divided into four quarters of 10 minutes each, with a 20-minute break between each quarter to allow players to relax.

To adapt to the lunar environment, players will have to trade in their regular boots and shorts for bulky Apollo-like spacesuits equipped with advanced cooling features. Adding to the futuristic aspect, the referees will resemble the technological nature of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) more than their Earth counterparts, as hologram referees will oversee the soccer stadiums, making virtual red or yellow flag announcements.

Also Read

Twitter Unveils New Logo: X Marks the Start of a Rebranding Journey
Twitter Unveils New Logo: X Marks the Start of a Rebranding Journey

Twitter has unveiled its new logo, opting for an X instead of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story