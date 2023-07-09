MrBeast Surpasses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Followers

Advertisement MrBeast surpasses Mark Zuckerberg as the most followed person on Meta’s Threads app.

He has amassed around 3.5 million followers on the platform.

MrBeast is renowned for his philanthropy and captivating challenges on YouTube.

MrBeast, the widely recognized and influential YouTuber, has achieved a remarkable milestone on Meta’s Threads app, surpassing the follower count of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and becoming the platform’s most followed individual.

With an astounding number of approximately 3.5 million users now following him on the app, MrBeast’s popularity skyrocketed after he announced an enticing giveaway of a Tesla car exclusively for his Threads followers.

Known for his philanthropic endeavors and captivating challenges showcased on his YouTube channel, MrBeast has established himself as a prominent figure in the online entertainment industry.

With a staggering subscriber count of over 162 million on YouTube, he has solidified his position as the most followed YouTuber worldwide.

Continually pushing boundaries with his creative and engaging content, MrBeast’s impact reaches millions of viewers who eagerly anticipate his next charitable venture or thrilling stunt.