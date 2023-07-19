Musk says Twitter’s advertising revenue dropped by 50%

Twitter is experiencing negative cash flow due to a 50% decrease in advertising revenue and a substantial debt load.

Twitter’s projected earnings for 2023 are estimated to be less than $3 billion, representing a one-third decline from 2022.

Changes implemented by Musk since taking over Twitter have resulted in a loss of interest from both users and advertisers.

“We’re still experiencing negative cash flow due to a significant 50% decrease in advertising revenue and a substantial debt load,” the billionaire stated in response to a user’s financing suggestions for the platform.

“We need to achieve positive cash flow before considering anything else,” he added, without providing further details.

Earlier this month, Musk revealed that Twitter would restrict verified accounts to reading only 10,000 tweets per day.

Non-verified users, which constitute the majority of Twitter’s free accounts, are restricted to reading 1,000 tweets per day.

New unverified accounts will have a limit of 500 tweets.

A few days later, Twitter announced that TweetDeck, a widely used program enabling users to monitor multiple accounts simultaneously, would be exclusive to “verified” users starting next month.

The changes were introduced as Meta’s Threads app, a competitor to Twitter, attracted over 100 million users within its initial five days of launch.

Twitter is estimated to have approximately 200 million regular users, but the platform has experienced recurrent technical issues following Musk’s acquisition and the dismissal of thousands of employees.

Musk has threatened to sue Meta for alleged theft of trade secrets and intellectual property, a claim that Meta has denied.