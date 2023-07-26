NADRA data was sold after it was leaked, says Chairman PAC

The investigation into the data leak faced resistance from NADRA officials.

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Noor Alam Khan, recently held a crucial meeting to address the leak and sale of sensitive NADRA data and allegations of corruption at Nadra Technologies Limited (NTL).

During the PAC meeting, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) provided a briefing on the NADRA data leak case.

Noor Alam Khan expressed concern, stating that the leaked data has jeopardized the records of all Pakistani citizens.

The investigation into the data leak faced resistance from NADRA officials, with allegations of obstruction by higher authorities when attempting to access leaked data.

Noor Alam Khan appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to allow the inquiry to proceed, emphasizing its significance for preserving Pakistan’s integrity.

The Chairman of PAC highlighted the seriousness of the situation, pointing out that corruption seems to have infiltrated every aspect of society. He stressed that addressing issues like the NADRA data leak and fabricated findings in the NTL is crucial for rebuilding trust in the nation’s justice system.

Following the ongoing inquiry, Noor Alam Khan chaired another PAC meeting and requested an audit report from the Islamabad High Court. However, the High Court reportedly refused to comply with the request, adding to the complexity of the situation.

The Chairman of the PAC urged the High Court to provide the necessary records, acknowledging the court’s vital role in the justice system.

In addition, the PAC discussed a separate case involving the issuance of fake arms licenses under the names of MNAs using fraudulent letters.

As a result of this investigation, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the forgery of these licenses.