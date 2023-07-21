Netflix password sharing is no longer allowed in the UAE

Netflix has implemented a new policy in the UAE, restricting users from sharing passwords outside their homes.

Netflix has implemented the same policy in India and more than 100 other countries.

Starting July 20, residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been informed that sharing Netflix passwords beyond their homes is no longer permitted, as reported by Khaleej Times.

In order to enforce these rules, Netflix will monitor the WiFi networks and IP addresses of devices connected to each account.

Before implementing these restrictions in the UAE and India, Netflix had already implemented similar measures in more than 100 countries, including prominent markets like the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil, as reported by Mashable.

Netflix has introduced a new feature that enables paying customers to add an extra member from outside their household to their account, but this comes with an additional monthly fee.

According to Mashable, the process of transferring a profile to a new account while preserving viewing history and personalized recommendations has been made user-friendly.

Earlier this year, Netflix initiated a crackdown on password sharing in the US, its largest market, as part of its efforts to boost revenue.

