New leak confirms circular camera island on Huawei Mate 60

Huawei launched the Mate 50 series in September last year, and it seems likely to follow a similar schedule this year. This indicates that the official introduction of the Mate 60 family is just weeks away. Recently, there have been reports about Huawei’s own take on the Dynamic Island concept, and now there’s news about the back of the Mate 60.

The leaked information suggests that the camera island on the rear of the Huawei Mate 60 will be circular, possibly resembling its predecessor’s design. However, this has yet to be confirmed until further details are revealed.

The image shown above is claimed to be the back cover mold for the Mate 60, used to create the phone’s rear. The circular-shaped island accommodates four camera holes and additional slots for various sensors.

The Mate 60’s camera positions differ from those of its predecessor, the Mate 50. The periscope zoom lens is rumored to feature intriguing new technology. Additionally, there’s a circle under the camera island, intended for molding the wireless charging coil area.

Advertisement

Previous reports suggested that Huawei might forego Qualcomm and opt for an in-house chipset. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 now appears to be a more likely choice for the upcoming Huawei Mate 60.