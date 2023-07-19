New Realme C53 revealed, featuring a 108MP camera

The New Realme C53 brings significant changes, especially in the camera and charging system.

The latest Realme C53 has arrived, and it brings significant changes compared to the previous version announced in May. The main improvements are in the camera and charging system.

The new version of the C53 is currently up for pre-order in India on Realme‘s online store. It comes in two configurations: a 4GB RAM with 128GB storage option priced at ₹10,000 and a 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option priced at ₹11,000. In comparison, the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant of the Realme C55 is priced at ₹ 12,000 yen.

The new C53 model boasts a significant upgrade in its main camera, now featuring a 108 MP resolution, which is a vast improvement compared to the original C53’s 50 MP camera. Even the C55 model only has a 64-megapixel main camera. With this increased resolution, the new C53 offers 3x in-sensor zoom capability.

Similar to the Realme C55, the new Realme C53 model also lacks an ultra-wide camera. However, it does come with an 8MP selfie camera, which Realme refers to as a “mini capsule,” adopting the Dynamic Island UI. It’s worth noting that this selfie camera is located within a notch on the screen rather than a punch hole design.

Regarding the C55, the old C53, and the new C53, they all come with 5,000 mAh batteries. However, the C55 has a slower charging rate of 18 W compared to the faster 33 W charging found in the new C53 and the previous version. Apart from the charging difference, the other specifications remain mostly the same as what was seen in the previous May announcement.

The new Realme C53 features a spacious 6.74″ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution (20:9 aspect ratio). Under the hood, it is equipped with the less powerful Unisoc T612 chipset, which is not as robust as the Helio G88 chipset found in the C55 model.

As for the new model, the two configurations offer varying combinations of RAM and storage. However, it’s good to know that you can easily increase both aspects. The phone supports adding up to 6GB of virtual RAM, and the triple card slot allows you to use two SIM cards along with a microSD card, supporting capacities of up to 2TB.

The bottom of the phone features a USB-C 2.0 port, a single loudspeaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a slim profile, measuring just under 8mm in thickness, and its rear panel showcases a fresh design. Buyers have the option to choose between Champion Gold and Champion Black color variants.

Once again, the Realme C53 is available for pre-order in India, with prices starting at Rs. 10,000. The official sales will commence on July 26, and the phone will be available for purchase on Realme‘s online store, Flipkart, as well as in physical brick-and-mortar stores.

During the early bird offer, which runs from today until the 26th, customers can avail a ₹500 instant discount and a ₹500 coupon when using select credit cards for the purchase of the Realme C53.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”