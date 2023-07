Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & detailed

The Nokia 105 4G phone is now available for purchase on the market. This phone is jam-packed with amazing features and affordable prices. The gadget supports dual 4G SIM cards.

The phone has a 1.8-inch TFT display and has a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels. The phone features a Unisoc T107 chipset.

The Nokia 105 4G will have Bluetooth for sharing data with other phones. It will also include an FM radio antenna, delivering high-quality radio signals without headphones.

The phone comes with 128 MB of RAM and 48 MB of built-in storage capacity. The phones available are black, blue, and red colours.

The Nokia 105 has a 1020 mAh Li-ion removable battery.

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,499/-

Nokia 105 4G specifications

BUILD OS Series 30+ Dimensions 121 x 50 x 14.5 mm Weight 80 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR Chipset Unisoc T107 DISPLAY Technology QQVGA Display Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM Card No CAMERA Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM radio (wired + wireless dual mode) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE FEATURES Audio MP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Readout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh Standby up to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G) Talktime up to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)

