Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & specifications

The Nokia 105 4G phone is now available for purchase on the market. This phone is jam-packed with great features and affordable prices. The device supports two 4G SIM cards.
The phone has a 1.8-inch TFT display and has a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels. The phone features a Unisoc T107 chipset.
The Nokia 105 4G will have Bluetooth for sharing data with other phones. It will also include an FM radio antenna, delivering high-quality radio signals without headphones.
It comes with 128 MB of RAM and 48 MB of built-in storage capacity. The phones available are black, blue, and red colours.
The Nokia 105 has a 1020 mAh Li-ion removable battery.
Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan
Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,499/-
Nokia 105 4G specifications
|Build
|OS
|Series 30+
|Dimensions
|121 x 50 x 14.5 mm
|Weight
|80 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|Chipset
|Unisoc T107
|Display
|Technology
|QQVGA Display
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM radio (wired + wireless dual mode)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Audio
|MP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Readout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh
|Standby
|up to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G)
|Talktime
|up to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)
