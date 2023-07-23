Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specification

Nokia is set to release the 2660 Flip in the near future. The company will introduce this new Flip bar phone, a stylish addition to its lineup, bearing the name Nokia 2660 Flip. With its dual SIM slots, users can simultaneously enjoy two networks.

The Nokia 2660 Flip features a 1.0 GHz Cortex-A7 processor with the powerful Unisoc T107 (22 nm) chipset, making it a high-performance bar phone.

The device has a 2.8-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The phone is available in the colours black, blue, and Red. It comes with 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in storage.

The back of the phone includes a 0.3-megapixel camera that captures sharp images with a simple press. The gadget is powered by a 1450 mAh Li-ion-removable battery.

Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan

Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 11,999/-

Nokia 2660 Flip specifications

BUILD Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR Chipset Unisoc T107 (22 nm) DISPLAY Technology TFT LCD Size 2.8 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI) Extra Features 2ndy display: 1.77 Inches MEMORY Built-in 128MB Built-in, 48MB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 32GB) CAMERA Main 0.3 MP Features Video Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth Bluetooth v4.2 GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio Wireless FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE FEATURES Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games BATTERY Capacity Removable 1450 mAh

